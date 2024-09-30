Menu Explore
Purandar airport land acquisition under MIDC to start soon: Uday Samant

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 30, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol will hold a meeting related to land acquisition along with state Samant

The state government will soon start the land acquisition process under the MIDC for Purandar airport project, said state industries minister Uday Samant.

The state government will soon start the land acquisition process under the MIDC for Purandar airport project, said state industries minister Uday Samant. (HT PHOTO)
The state government will soon start the land acquisition process under the MIDC for Purandar airport project, said state industries minister Uday Samant. (HT PHOTO)

Minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol will hold a meeting related to land acquisition along with state Samant.

“The Purandar airport project is important for the overall development of the state and for Punekars. Minister Mohol and I will hold a meeting in the next three to four days,” said Samant who was in the city on Sunday.

“We will come up with a model on the project in the next eight days, after which we will actually start the work of land acquisition,” he added.

When asked about the forthcoming state assembly elections and the Mahayuti seats sharing formula he said, “On Saturday, a meeting was held by chief minister Eknath Shinde and next round of meeting will take place soon.”

