Pvt hospitals in Pune likely to start vax drive for 18-44 age group from today

Pune: The private hospitals in the city are likely to start administering vaccine doses to 18-44 age group beneficiaries from Friday as the stock purchased directly from manufacturing companies has started arriving, various hospitals HT spoke to said.

The doses, once arrived, will be used for 18-44 age group, who are awaiting the vaccination after the state government suspended the drive in view of shortage of vaccines last week. It will be after three weeks that private hospitals in the city resume vaccination as the state government had refused to allot them doses from May 1.

Among those who received the stock till Thursday evening were Noble hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic.

Dr HK Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital, said, “Our hospital has received 1,000 doses of Covishield vaccine of the first order of 6,000 doses. Now that we have received the supply, vaccination process will start from Friday at our hospital centre.”

Noble hospital has priced each dose at ₹900 and has asked intended beneficiaries to come for vaccination only after registering names through CoWIN portal.

As the central government allowed private players to buy the vaccine doses, prominent hospitals from Pune have already placed their orders to vaccine manufacturers.

Ruby Hall Clinic also received an undisclosed number of doses of Covishield with authorities planning to begin vaccination within two days.

“We had given the order of vaccine doses order to Serum Institute of India for Covishield vaccine, and we have received some doses today. We will be among the first private hospitals from the city to start the drive from vaccine purchased directly from manufacturers. Initially, we have given an order of around 10,000 doses, but as per the availability, it will be supplied to us,” said Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, medical superintendent at Ruby Hall Clinic.

Another private facility hoping to start vaccination drive within two days is Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital said, “We have given order of 36,000 vaccine doses to Serum and it is expected to get the stock within a day or two. The government has given its standard price of purchase of ₹630 and we will be giving it at ₹900 per dose. Those above age of 45 will be allowed walk-in vaccination and for above 18 people they should register on CoWIN and take appointment. Also, we have started special funds for vaccination in our hospital through which the poor will be given free vaccine doses.”

Similarly, Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital has also given the vaccine order. Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director at Bharati Vidyapeeth medical college, hospital and research centre said, “We were already in contact with Serum Institute to get the vaccines for our hospitals and now we have given the first order of 20,000 doses of Covishield. We hope to get the maximum number of doses though it depends on the availability and supply from the company. From next week onwards we will resume our vaccination process at our hospital.”

Bharati Vidyapeeth was among the city-based hospitals which conducted human trials for Serum manufactured Covishield. India is currently administering Bharat Biotech made Covaxin too besides Covishield.

“Along with Serum, we are in talks with other vaccine manufacturers too, Bharat Biotech for Covaxin and also trying to get the Sputnik vaccine. Once we get all the three vaccine doses, the speed of vaccination will be increased,” Oswal said.

In Pune, currently only public hospitals are administering doses to those above 45 years of age. However, the government has prioritised those lined up for second dose.

Many private firms and industries based in Pune have also inquired and asked hospitals for arranging mass vaccination of their employees, said doctors. Sale from Noble hospital said once there is ample availability of doses, they will start vaccination to corporates at their campuses.