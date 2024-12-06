Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Race for Pune’s guardian minister post heats up

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Dec 07, 2024 05:22 AM IST

In the previous Shiv Sena-BJP government, Chandrakant Patil served as Pune’s guardian minister. However, following the inclusion of the NCP faction in the alliance, the post was handed to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, while Patil was reassigned as the guardian minister of Solapur district

With the Mahayuti alliance government taking charge in the state, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are vying for the guardian minister’s post in the Pune district.

Every party worker wants their leader to secure key posts, and NCP workers wish for Ajit Dada to remain the guardian minister of Pune, says NCP leader. (HT FILE)
Every party worker wants their leader to secure key posts, and NCP workers wish for Ajit Dada to remain the guardian minister of Pune, says NCP leader. (HT FILE)

In the previous Shiv Sena-BJP government, Chandrakant Patil served as Pune’s guardian minister. However, following the inclusion of the NCP faction in the alliance, the post was handed to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, while Patil was reassigned as the guardian minister of Solapur district.

This time, the NCP is asserting Pawar, as the sitting guardian minister, is the natural choice to continue in the role. On the other hand, BJP cadres are hopeful that Patil will reclaim the position.

Speaking on the matter, Patil said, “We will abide by the party’s decision. I will do whatever the party asks me to.”

NCP’s Pune district president, Pradeep Garatkar, echoed similar sentiments. “Every party worker wants their leader to secure key posts, and NCP workers wish for Ajit Dada to remain the guardian minister of Pune. As of now, there hasn’t been any discussion on this matter. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Pawar, and Eknath Shinde will make the final decision, which will be acceptable to all alliance partners,” he said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On