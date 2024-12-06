Race for Pune’s guardian minister post heats up

With the Mahayuti alliance government taking charge in the state, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are vying for the guardian minister’s post in the Pune district. Every party worker wants their leader to secure key posts, and NCP workers wish for Ajit Dada to remain the guardian minister of Pune, says NCP leader. (HT FILE)

In the previous Shiv Sena-BJP government, Chandrakant Patil served as Pune’s guardian minister. However, following the inclusion of the NCP faction in the alliance, the post was handed to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, while Patil was reassigned as the guardian minister of Solapur district.

This time, the NCP is asserting Pawar, as the sitting guardian minister, is the natural choice to continue in the role. On the other hand, BJP cadres are hopeful that Patil will reclaim the position.

Speaking on the matter, Patil said, “We will abide by the party’s decision. I will do whatever the party asks me to.”

NCP’s Pune district president, Pradeep Garatkar, echoed similar sentiments. “Every party worker wants their leader to secure key posts, and NCP workers wish for Ajit Dada to remain the guardian minister of Pune. As of now, there hasn’t been any discussion on this matter. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Pawar, and Eknath Shinde will make the final decision, which will be acceptable to all alliance partners,” he said.