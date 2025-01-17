Radar project site: After dropping Vetal Hill, IMD finalises Durga Hill in Pimpri-Chinchwad

PUNE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has finalised Durga Hill in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad for setting up its X-band Doppler Weather Radar for Pune district, a senior official said on Thursday. While the radar was originally planned to be set up at Vetal Hill in Pune city, the lack of infrastructure, opposition from some citizens, and many other unmatched parameters led the IMD to relocate the project from Pune to Pimpri-Chinchwad. IMD has finalised Durga Hill in Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad for setting up its X-band Doppler Weather Radar for Pune district. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Over the years, significant changes in rainfall patterns have been observed with Pune city experiencing heavy rainfall on multiple days. Furthermore, localised impact seems to be influencing weather conditions significantly, often resulting in flash flood-like situations in Pune. To capture these dynamic changes in the weather system, a separate weather radar for Pune district was deemed essential. This long-pending demand is finally nearing fulfilment as the IMD signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) last month to set up a radar tower at Durga Hill in Nigdi. Additionally, the IMD issued a purchase order for the radar system in the last week of December 2024.

Uday Shende, senior scientist at IMD Pune, said, “The IMD has signed an MoU with the PCMC to set up a radar tower at Durga Tekdi in Nigdi. The height of this location is suitable for the project, where a 20-metre-high tower will be erected. Generally, it takes three to four months to set up the system after receiving all the material. The radar will then provide 24x7 information, helping us understand dynamic weather changes and deliver accurate weather forecasts.”

Previously, multiple sites were considered for radar installation including Vetal Hill, Agriculture College in Shivajinagar, Sinhagad Fort, and others. K S Hosalikar, former head of IMD Pune, indicated that Vetal Hill was being considered for the radar project, with a team of IMD scientists visiting the site. However, the team encountered several issues, including the lack of an approach road and insufficient infrastructure, which ultimately led to the site being dropped. A senior IMD official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also revealed that there was opposition from citizens to the radar project at Vetal Hill. Considering all these factors, the IMD decided to shift the project location.

The much-anticipated project is expected to provide significant insights into weather conditions in and around Pune city. The radar will supply information on weather conditions within a 100-kilometre radius, covering the ghat sections of Pune district. The data generated will assist authorities in decision-making and policy formulation, particularly during dynamic weather changes.