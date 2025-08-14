Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer withdraws plea citing threat from Savarkar followers

An application filed in a Pune court on behalf of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was withdrawn on Thursday after he objected to its contents, saying it had been submitted without his consent. he case pertains to a criminal defamation complaint filed by Satyaki Savarkar over remarks allegedly made by Rahul Gandhi during a programme in London in March 2023. (FILE PHOTO)

The application, filed by advocate Milind Pawar, had cited a possible threat to Gandhi from individuals subscribing to the ideology of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. However, Pawar later clarified that the submission, known in legal terms as a ‘pursis’, was filed without prior consultation with Gandhi and was being withdrawn.

Pawar moved the application before the special MP-MLA court, seeking permission to withdraw the pursis, even though the matter was not listed for hearing that day. His plea read: “The present case is pending before the court and is fixed for hearing on September 10. Today, the defence intends to file withdrawal pursis dated August 13 in this case. However, the said matter is not on today’s board. It is respectfully prayed that this matter be kindly taken on board today in the interest of justice.” The submission concluded: “The pursis is hereby withdrawn as not pressed at this stage.”

After filing the withdrawal on Wednesday, Pawar issued a press statement in the evening acknowledging that the original pursis had been filed without Gandhi’s approval. “The contents of the ‘pursis’ were drafted by me without consulting my client Shri Rahul Gandhi. My client has taken strong exception to the filing and expressed disagreement with its contents,” the statement read.

The now-withdrawn application had referred to complainant Satyaki Savarkar’s familial relationship to Nathuram Godse and Gopal Godse, both accused in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. It also cited Gandhi’s constitutional role as Leader of Opposition, his press conferences alleging electoral malpractice by the Election Commission of India (ECI), and his recent parliamentary exchanges with the Prime Minister on Hindutva.

It argued that these factors, coupled with the complainant’s ideological affiliations, gave rise to a reasonable apprehension of danger to Gandhi. “In light of the documented history of violent and anti-constitutional tendencies linked to the complainant’s lineage, and considering the prevailing political climate, there exists a clear, reasonable and substantial apprehension that Rahul Gandhi may face harm, wrongful implication, or other forms of targeting by persons subscribing to the ideology of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar,” the pursis stated.

The case pertains to a criminal defamation complaint filed by Satyaki Savarkar over remarks allegedly made by Rahul Gandhi during a programme in London in March 2023. The court has scheduled the next hearing for September 10.