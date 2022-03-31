Railway division takes over maintenance & management of Pune rly station from IRSDC
Beginning Friday, April 1, all the cleaning, food stall and maintenance activities at Pune railway station will be taken over by the Pune railway division as the three-year-old contracts made with the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) have expired. While the overall works will be taken over by the Pune railway division’s various departments, some parts will be given to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
After the Indian railways closed down its nine-year-old joint-venture with IRSDC in October 2021, it was decided to handover the station development project works to all the respective zonal railways. While for the last six months, it was still carried out by IRSDC workers and now finally, it has been handed over to the Pune railway division and IRCTC.
Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “Starting midnight April 1, all the management, cleanliness, maintenance, commercial and catering-related works at the Pune railway station will be handed over to the Pune railway division. These works are going to be divided amongst our various departments and some part of these works specially related to catering and food stalls will be handed over to IRCTC.”
“We are all set to take up this challenge to provide better facilities to our passengers, as before IRSDC, it was our workers only who were maintaining the railway station. As train operations are growing, accordingly the passenger count is also increasing and the Pune railway division departments have taken up the work divided as per the category. We will try to give good services once we are in charge,” he added.
In February 2019, the Pune railway division had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IRSDC for the maintenance and management of the Pune railway station. Under this, various works like housekeeping, electrical and other maintenance of waiting rooms, platform tickets, cleaning of stations, garbage maintenance, parking areas, catering stalls, food facilities, commercial advertising and several other things were being maintained by the IRSDC.
While in October 2021, the Indian railways closed down the entire IRSDC management at 50 railway stations across the country. On the other hand, passengers are expecting better management now at the Pune railway station. Shailesh Kshirsagar, a regular passenger, said, “There was a complete lack of maintenance and at many places, things were not properly maintained at the Pune railway station. Now when the Pune railway division is taking up the work, we hope to get a better railway station.”
CM to flag off ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ from Shravasti on April 4
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the 'the district with the lowest literacy rate' across the state from Shravasti, School Chalo Abhiyan, on April 4. The chief minister said all MLAs as well as officials should adopt one school each for its holistic development. The CM directed officials to pay special attention towards districts like Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur, where literacy rate was low and run an extensive campaign.
Strict action against protesting MSRTC workers who haven’t resumed duties till March 31
The state government is all set to take strict action against the protesting Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers who haven't resumed duties till Thursday, March 31, as per the ultimatum issued earlier by state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Since the past over four months, the MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to strike a conversation with the state government.
Pune district reports 77 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district on Thursday reported 77 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. The progressive count stands at 1,452,648 Covid cases. Of this, 1,431,913 patients have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 218 active cases in the district. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 679,942 Covid cases and 9,707 deaths by Thursday.
Swagat Yatra in Thane returns on Gudi Padwa after two-year gap
After a gap of two years, Thane residents can participate in the annual Swagat Yatra on Gudi Padwa on Saturday. Swagat Yatra on the morning of Gudi Padwa is a two-decade-old tradition and attended by thousands every year. Due to the lockdown and the first two waves in the last two years, the annual procession could not be held. Various social organisations have come forward to participate in the Swagat Yatra this year.
Bengaluru: Worker cleans manhole without protective gear at Gadag DC's Office
In a video that went viral on social media, a civic worked is pictured entering a manhole unequipped and without any safety great on the premise of the Gadag Deputy Commissioner's Office. The law says the construction of dry toilets and the employment of manual scavengers to clean dry toilets were prohibited in India in 1993 (The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act 1993).
