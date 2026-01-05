Railways plan 60 new trains, 6 platforms in Pune

The Pune suburban railway network is set to undergo a major expansion, with plans to operate 60 suburban trains and add six new platforms at various stations. The initiative aims to significantly enhance passenger handling capacity and improve the overall efficiency of suburban rail services in and around Pune, said officials. The total number of trains operating between Pune and Daund will also increase from the existing 75 services to around 125. (HT)

Hemant Kumar Behera, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “The expansion will not only increase the number of trains but also improve punctuality, reduce waiting time, and ensure safer and smoother operations. The project is also expected to help reduce pressure on road transport and ease traffic congestion in Pune city.”

At present, Pune handles around 110 suburban train services daily, which is expected to rise to nearly 180 in the coming phase. The total number of trains operating between Pune and Daund will also increase from the existing 75 services to around 125. The expansion is expected to benefit nearly three lakh passengers who rely on suburban rail services every day.

Out of the total services, 280 trains will operate from Pune station, while 110 of them will be originating services. The number of originating suburban trains will rise significantly, improving scheduling flexibility and reducing overcrowding. At present, Pune has only five originating suburban services, but this number will increase once the new infrastructure is in place.

To support the expansion, six new platforms will be constructed across key stations, along with the extension of existing central platforms. Hadapsar station will see the extension of three platforms, while Khadki station will undergo platform expansion by three to four coaches in length. Alandi will get a new coaching terminal along with additional pit lines and stabling facilities. Uruli (Kanchan) will receive 10 platforms, including five local platforms, along with two pit lines and stabling arrangements. Fursungi will also get five new stabling facilities for suburban trains.