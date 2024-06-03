Rain likely in Pune on vote counting day: IMD

Not only will the votes cast by the nation be counted on June 4, Pune might also see light to moderate rainfall the same day, particularly in the afternoon or evening hours, and till June 6, as per an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). During this period, gusty winds and thunder might accompany the rain, said officials from the IMD. With the rainfall alert having been sounded for the period between June 3 and 6, most areas of central and south Maharashtra are likely to experience rain on vote counting day (June 4), particularly in the afternoon and evening hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Vaishali Khobragade, a senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said, “Central and south Maharashtra are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds at 40 to 50 kmph speeds and thunder activities between June 3 and 6. In Konkan, the region is likely to experience hot and humid weather in the upcoming days, particularly in Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Palghar districts. There will be rainfall in isolated areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada however unlike central and south Maharashtra, no warning or alert has been issued for both these regions.”

Currently, Pune is experiencing normal temperatures with the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar recorded at 36.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature recorded as 25.1 degrees Celsius. In the last 24 hours, the moisture incursion has increased in Pune which indicates that monsoon clouds are closer to Maharashtra, said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune. The increased moisture in the atmosphere is making citizens feel hotter than what it actually is.

The northern limit of the monsoon is now passing through Mangalore, Chitradurga, Nellore and Islampur. Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to further advance into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea and Karnataka, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh, and some more parts of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days.

With the rainfall alert having been sounded for the period between June 3 and 6, most areas of central and south Maharashtra are likely to experience rain on vote counting day (June 4), particularly in the afternoon and evening hours. In Pune too, a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds and thunder has been issued for the period from June 3 to June 6. Although most of the areas in the state are expected to receive rainfall in the upcoming days, the southwest monsoon is yet to arrive in Maharashtra and is likely to arrive on June 4, Kashyapi said.