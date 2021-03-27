Raina, Bhosale with coach Kanitkar to represent India in Latvia

Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale and coach Radhika Tulpule Kanitkar will be seen in action against Latvia in a Billie Jean King cup tie to be held at the National Tennis Centre Lielupe, in Jurmala on April 16-17.

It is not the first time that the trio – two women players and a coach from Pune will be representing India on the international level.

In the past, coach Nandan Bal along with Prathana Thombare and Raina were part of the Fed Cup (now Billie Jean King Cup) team against Kazakhstan. A team went down 3-0 and missed the world group berth in 2019.

Before that in 2018, Asian games, Thombare and Raina was accompanied by Hemant Bendrey and Raina won the bronze medal.

With Raina and Bhosale in top form, coach expects the duo to play a vital role in the team’s progress against Latvia.

The winner of the tie will progress to the qualifiers, one step closer to the 12-team final.

“The other girls in the team adds much needed balance to the team and we have good singles and doubles teams,” said Kanitkar who knows Raina and Bhosale since their junior team days.

The other team members are Karman Kaur Thandi, Zeel Desai and Riya Bhatia (reserve).

Vishal Uppal, former Indian Davis cup player will be the non-playing captain of the squad.

The coach feels proud when she sees herself with the two more women from the city who are working hard for their country.

“Tennis has improved a lot in Pune, from junior level to senior level we have champion players at every stage. In Maharashtra we are number one when it comes to producing quality players,” explained Kanitkar who retired from tennis in 2003 and runs coaching centre at Boat club.

“I feel junior players should continue playing tennis so we can get more players like Raina and Bhosale,” added Kanitkar.

For Kanitkar, it is the first time she will be on the senior team’s duty and before this she had travelled a lot with junior India teams.

“It is like a dream come true to coach the senior team, all the players in our team are match winners. I have travelled with Rutuja during junior tours, and both (Raina) being trained under Hemant Bendrey sir. Both have reached the next level from where they had started,” said Kanitkar who knows both of them since their junior days.

Raina’s take on team

“Sania always tells you what you need to know and aspects to improve, I have been with her in the team now a lot of times and the best thing about her is that regardless of the result she will be very lively. Her personality is such that she makes the atmosphere very positive and in tense situations it’s very important,” added Raina who feels she has a strong team around.

“Rutuja did well last year in Dubai and gave us the lead most of the time and she’s a fighter. Karman has a big serve and a big forehand and Zeel has been performing well. Riya has been more aggressive with her strokes and I hope she continues that. With Sania around, with her experience at a higher level we have a strong team,” added Raina.

Bhosale ready for challenge

Bhosale, who has played six tournaments post lockdown and won one singles and doubles title is ready for the upcoming tie.

“Ankita and I train together at Hemant Bendrey sir which always helps. Now, Radhika ma’am who I have known for a long time will be help us on tour because sometimes I tend to get hyper and stuff on the court and she is a very calm person so her take on the situation will help me,” said Bhosale.

For the Indian team, a tough contest is waiting ahead as the home team has the presence of 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and Anastasija Sevastova.

“It is going to be a tough tie because all these girls are very experienced. We will be playing on the hard court which gives us the better chance,” added Bhosale.