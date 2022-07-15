Rainfall activity slows down in Pune city

Pune reported less than 5 mm rainfall in various parts of the city on Friday giving respite to residents from incessant rains. Shivajinagar reported rainfall at 4.3 mm, Pashan and Lohegaon reported 4.8 mm and Magarpatta 4.5 mm on Friday.

Only Chinchwad and Lavale reported more than 5 mm rainfall during the day on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chinchwad reported 11 mm rainfall and Lavale 7.5 mm. Vigorous monsoon has led to continuous rains in most parts of the district.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that there is no warning sounded for Pune city and ghat regions around the city for the next few days.

“Light to moderate rainfall in Pune city is very likely. We have not issued any alerts for ghat regions. The warning for central Maharashtra is also not there from July 17,” said Kashyapi.

Many parts of Maharashtra may experience normal to near to normal rainfall in the next two weeks, said weather department officials. However, Sangli is the only district in Maharashtra reporting rainfall deficit.

According to IMD, Sangli has reported at least 33 per cent rainfall deficit between June 1 and July 15. Actual rainfall reported in Sangli district was 119.6 mm against the normal rainfall of 178.9 mm.

Maharashtra has reported 47 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and July 14. Actual rainfall recorded was 527.1 mm rainfall against the normal quota of 360.8 mm. In the next two weeks of July, rainfall activity will reduce, according to IMD.

“Rainfall activity is likely to reduce from July 15. During this time, rainfall in southern parts of central Maharashtra, south of Konkan and Goa and south of Marathwada, which is 30 per cent of the State, will be lower than normal. Rest of the state will receive normal rainfall,” said IMD officials.

According to IMD, central Maharashtra has reported 29 per cent excess rainfall till July 14. Actual rainfall reported in the region is 325.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 251.2 mm. Konkan and Goa have reported 27 per cent excess rainfall during this period. Actual rainfall reported in the region is 1439.4 mm against the normal of 1131.2 mm. Drought-prone Marathwada has reported 69 per cent excess rainfall till July 14. Actual rainfall reported in the region is 341.7 mm against the normal rainfall of 202.6 mm.

According to IMD, Vidarbha has now reported 36 per cent excess rainfall till July 14. Actual rainfall reported in the region is 405.4 mm against the normal count of 299 mm.