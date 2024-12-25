Rainfall alert for Pune, parts of Maha between December 26-28  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast issued on December 24 indicated that some districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to receive light rainfall between December 26 and 28. In the latest forecast, the IMD issued a yellow alert for five districts namely Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon, Nadurbar and Aurangabad on December 26. On December 28, at least nine districts were issued a yellow alert for rainfall. This includes Nashik, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Beed, Jalna, Amravati, Nagpur and Gondia. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast issued on December 24 indicated that some districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to receive light rainfall between December 26 and 28. (HT)

The majority of districts have got an alert for December 27, with roughly 15 districts, including Pune, being issued a yellow alert for rainfall. Other districts include Nandurbar, Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Washim, Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, and Wardha.

These districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, as well as isolated thunder and lightning activities.

As per the message issued by IMD on Tuesday, an active western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region & adjoining plains from 26th December 2024.

It is likely to interact with lower levels of easterly winds over central parts of the country leading to high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea as well as the Bay of Bengal till December 28. Under the influence of these systems, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms is likely over the plains of northwest India and adjoining central India on December 27; and Maharashtra & Gujarat between December 26 and 28.

Meanwhile, Pune city is currently experiencing a rise in minimum temperature.

As per the IMD data, the minimum temperature in Pune was recorded as 16.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was above the normal level by 5.8 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperature remains at a normal level of 28.8 degrees Celsius. Due to the cloud cover developed over Pune, the daytime temperature feels cooler, said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather and Forecasting division at IMD Pune.