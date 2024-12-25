Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rainfall alert for Pune, parts of Maha between December 26-28  

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Dec 25, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The majority of districts have got an alert for December 27, with roughly 15 districts, including Pune, being issued a yellow alert for rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast issued on December 24 indicated that some districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to receive light rainfall between December 26 and 28. In the latest forecast, the IMD issued a yellow alert for five districts namely Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon, Nadurbar and Aurangabad on December 26. On December 28, at least nine districts were issued a yellow alert for rainfall. This includes Nashik, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Beed, Jalna, Amravati, Nagpur and Gondia.  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast issued on December 24 indicated that some districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to receive light rainfall between December 26 and 28. (HT)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast issued on December 24 indicated that some districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to receive light rainfall between December 26 and 28. (HT)

The majority of districts have got an alert for December 27, with roughly 15 districts, including Pune, being issued a yellow alert for rainfall. Other districts include Nandurbar, Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Washim, Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, and Wardha.  

These districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, as well as isolated thunder and lightning activities.  

As per the message issued by IMD on Tuesday, an active western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region & adjoining plains from 26th December 2024.  

It is likely to interact with lower levels of easterly winds over central parts of the country leading to high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea as well as the Bay of Bengal till December 28. Under the influence of these systems, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms is likely over the plains of northwest India and adjoining central India on December 27; and Maharashtra & Gujarat between December 26 and 28. 

Meanwhile, Pune city is currently experiencing a rise in minimum temperature.  

As per the IMD data, the minimum temperature in Pune was recorded as 16.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was above the normal level by 5.8 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperature remains at a normal level of 28.8 degrees Celsius. Due to the cloud cover developed over Pune, the daytime temperature feels cooler, said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather and Forecasting division at IMD Pune. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On