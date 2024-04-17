 Pune: Ram Navami celebrated amid distant political fervour - Hindustan Times
Pune: Ram Navami celebrated amid distant political fervour

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2024 01:38 AM IST

Murlidhar Mohol, the BJP candidate from Pune, visited several temples and participated in bhajans in the city

Ram Navami was celebrated with much gusto in the city on Wednesday. However, with the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and upcoming general elections- the celebrations had a distinct political fervour.

Ram Navami was celebrated with much gusto in the city on Wednesday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)
Ram Navami was celebrated with much gusto in the city on Wednesday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Many political leaders visited temples to take part in the festival. Sunetra Pawar, a Baramati candidate, and her son Parth Pawar attended the festivities in several spots throughout the city. Sunetra was in the Phursungi area, whereas Parth was in the Bavdhan area.

Murlidhar Mohol, the BJP candidate from Pune, visited several temples and participated in bhajans in the city.

Maha Vikas Agadhi leaders also visited various places.

During the celebrations, along with religious programmes throughout the city, the excessive use of DJs was noticeable.

Anil Vaidya from the Sahakarnagar area stated, “I have lived in the city for the past six decades. Previously, the Ram Navami was celebrated largely in temples. But this year is unusual. Traditionally celebrating the festival is appreciated, but this DJ culture is an appalling practice.”

Alka Kelkar from Padmavati stated, “It was plausible to celebrate Ram Navami with gusto after the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It’s nice to celebrate the occasion, but the growing menace of DJ culture must stop.”

Pune: Ram Navami celebrated amid distant political fervour
