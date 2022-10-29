Home / Cities / Pune News / Rambo circus founder PT Dilip no more

Rambo circus founder PT Dilip no more

pune news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:32 PM IST

Always ready to face challenges, especially after the government’s order to stop animal acts, Dilip brought world-renowned circus artistes to India

Panachamuttil Thomas Dilip (HT FILE PHOTO)
Panachamuttil Thomas Dilip (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByPrachi Bari

Panachamuttil Thomas Dilip, hailed as a pioneer of circus in India, passed away on Thursday (October 27) due to illness. He was 74. He is survived by his children Sujit and Sumit and grandchildren.

His parents were from Kerala, but Dilip was born in Vengurla town in Sindhudurg. He studied at St Patrick’s school and college and stayed here at the hostel in Pune.

Rambo Circus was established by Dilip on January 26, 1991. He earlier owned Erina Circus in 1989, then the Great Oriental Circus and Victoria Circus.

He combined the three circuses under Rambo Circus, which became popular among the masses and held shows in India and abroad.

Always ready to face challenges, especially after the government’s order to stop animal acts, Dilip brought world-renowned circus artistes to India.

“He collaborated with Russian artistes to keep pace with the ever-changing world of entertainment,” said Sujit.

“During Covid-19, due to the lockdown and restrictions our business was shut, but he did not give up hope. He told me one should innovate and adapt to new surroundings. He would send me abroad to learn from circus schools and implement innovative ideas here,” said Sujit.

PT Dilip was also the first member of the “World Circus Federation, Monte Carlo, Monaco” from India and represented India internationally in the World Circus Day Celebration, 2011 at Monte Carlo.

“The show must go on and will go on,” said Sujit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out