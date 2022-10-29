Rambo circus founder PT Dilip no more

Panachamuttil Thomas Dilip, hailed as a pioneer of circus in India, passed away on Thursday (October 27) due to illness. He was 74. He is survived by his children Sujit and Sumit and grandchildren.

His parents were from Kerala, but Dilip was born in Vengurla town in Sindhudurg. He studied at St Patrick’s school and college and stayed here at the hostel in Pune.

Rambo Circus was established by Dilip on January 26, 1991. He earlier owned Erina Circus in 1989, then the Great Oriental Circus and Victoria Circus.

He combined the three circuses under Rambo Circus, which became popular among the masses and held shows in India and abroad.

Always ready to face challenges, especially after the government’s order to stop animal acts, Dilip brought world-renowned circus artistes to India.

“He collaborated with Russian artistes to keep pace with the ever-changing world of entertainment,” said Sujit.

“During Covid-19, due to the lockdown and restrictions our business was shut, but he did not give up hope. He told me one should innovate and adapt to new surroundings. He would send me abroad to learn from circus schools and implement innovative ideas here,” said Sujit.

PT Dilip was also the first member of the “World Circus Federation, Monte Carlo, Monaco” from India and represented India internationally in the World Circus Day Celebration, 2011 at Monte Carlo.

“The show must go on and will go on,” said Sujit.