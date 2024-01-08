Rane claims Mohol was wrongly portrayed as a criminal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Nitesh Rane met slain gangster Sharad Mohol’s wife Swati Mohol, and expressed solidarity with the family, saying the media wrongly painted Mohol’s image as a criminal. Swati is a BJP member and officer bearer of BJP’s women’s wing in Pune. While speaking to reporters, Rane said Mohols are a staunch Hindutva family and therefore he felt it necessary to meet the widow of Mohol, who was murdered on Friday. While speaking to reporters, Rane said Mohols are a staunch Hindutva family and therefore he felt it necessary to meet the widow of Mohol, who was murdered on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

“Whether it is Sharad Mohol or his wife, both have always helped others for the Hindutva cause. At the same time, the family is unhappy that the media has wrongly painted Sharad Mohol’s image as a gangster,” Rane said.

Earlier on Sunday, Swati Mohol met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune. She demanded justice and stern action against the assailants during her short meeting with Fadnavis, who is also the home minister.