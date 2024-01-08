close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Rane claims Mohol was wrongly portrayed as a criminal

Rane claims Mohol was wrongly portrayed as a criminal

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 09, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Earlier on Sunday, Swati Mohol, Sharad Mohol’s wife met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Nitesh Rane met slain gangster Sharad Mohol’s wife Swati Mohol, and expressed solidarity with the family, saying the media wrongly painted Mohol’s image as a criminal. Swati is a BJP member and officer bearer of BJP’s women’s wing in Pune. While speaking to reporters, Rane said Mohols are a staunch Hindutva family and therefore he felt it necessary to meet the widow of Mohol, who was murdered on Friday.

While speaking to reporters, Rane said Mohols are a staunch Hindutva family and therefore he felt it necessary to meet the widow of Mohol, who was murdered on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
While speaking to reporters, Rane said Mohols are a staunch Hindutva family and therefore he felt it necessary to meet the widow of Mohol, who was murdered on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

“Whether it is Sharad Mohol or his wife, both have always helped others for the Hindutva cause. At the same time, the family is unhappy that the media has wrongly painted Sharad Mohol’s image as a gangster,” Rane said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Earlier on Sunday, Swati Mohol met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune. She demanded justice and stern action against the assailants during her short meeting with Fadnavis, who is also the home minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out