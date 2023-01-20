Rane hands over 156 job letters to candidates during Rozgar Mela

PUNE Narayan Rane, minister of micro, small and medium enterprises, on Friday, handed over appointment letters to 156 candidates who got jobs in fifteen different departments of the central government during a ‘Rozgar Mela’ organised by the income tax department in the city.

Rane appealed to the candidates to contribute to making India a developed nation.

He said, “Numbers of government jobs will be available in the next few years, but after getting these jobs candidates should know they are here to serve the people of the country. The country is at the fifth position in the global economic sector and now we have to move to the third position, for that we all should take efforts.”

Chief income tax commissioner Praveen Kumar, Pune income tax commissioner Sangram Gaikwad were present during the event.