Rasne likely to retain standing committee chairman post
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday gave a clear hint to continue Hemant Rasne as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee chairman.
Rasne’s tenure on the standing committee was scheduled to end this month, however, in order to keep his position as the standing committee chairman, the party appointed him as a standing member.
The tenure of the standing committee member is two years. Rasne is the existing chairman of the committee. As he is a senior member of the party and couldn’t perform due to Covid-19 pandemic, the party’s senior leadership has decided to give him a chance for one more year.
The standing committee is the most important committee in the municipal corporation. The committee has an important say on the city’s fiscal expenditure. As all the development projects get approval through the committee, the party wants senior members to lead the committee.
BJP on Tuesday recruited six new members and retained Rasne.
