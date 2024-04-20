Rat bite case: Sassoon Hospital superintendent asked to step down, three others suspended

After a patient was bitten by a rat at Sassoon General Hospital the medical education department on Friday evening issued orders directing Dr Ajay Tawre, medical superintendent of the hospital, to step down from his post. Also, suspension notices have been issued to a nurse, a sanitary inspector and a ward boy for laxity. Earlier on April 1, a 30-year-old, Sagar Renuse who was admitted at the ICU of Sassoon died while undergoing treatment. The kin of the deceased claimed rat bites were visible at two to three places. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Dr Yellapa Jadhav, associate professor, department of preventive and social medicine (PSM) department has been appointed as the new medical superintendent of Sassoon.

The action was taken based on the findings of the recommendation of the Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER). The DMER had recommended the action following the investigation report from the committee which conducted a probe into the rat bite incident.

Renuse, a resident of Velha, was admitted to ICU located on the ground floor of the old hospital building. He had suffered a fall from a bridge and was admitted to Sassoon on March 17.

Hindustan Times in its news report titled ‘Rat bite case: Medical education dept recommends action against Sassoon hospital admin’ published on April 10, mentioned action will be taken against the administration of Sassoon General Hospital in the rat bite case.

Renuse’s relatives had accused the hospital administration of negligence and demanded that an FIR be lodged against the hospital management and concerned doctors who were monitoring him.

The kin of the deceased had submitted a written complaint to Dr Vinayak Kale, dean of BJMC.

Rajiv Nivatkar, medical education commissioner, said, “We have taken action for the laxity found as per the findings of the investigation report. The charge of the medical superintendent has been removed and a new medical superintendent has been appointed. People who were working in that respective department during the incident have been issued suspension notices.”

A three-member committee was appointed following the allegations of the family of the deceased. The committee visited the Sassoon and conducted a thorough inspection.

The committee on April 3 submitted the report to DMER. The report recommended there were rat bites visible on the deceased body. The same was also mentioned in the autopsy report and agreed by the hospital administration during the probe.

Dr Deelip Mhaisekar, DMER, said, that further action against senior officials will be taken by the state government. However, the order to remove the medical superintendent and suspension of three staff was issued late in the evening on Friday.

“The medical education has taken the action in the purview of their power and state government has powers to take action against senior officials.”

He added, “The suspended staff can submit their response to the suspension show cause notice and if the reply is not found satisfactory, they will be suspended.”