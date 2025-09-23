Ravan gang’s 3 members held, 2 minors detained; firearms seized

Pune: The anti-gunda squad of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday detained five, including two minors, for supplying firearms to other members of their Ravan gang. Investigation revealed that juveniles were sent to Madhya Pradesh to procure firearms. (Shutterstock)

The accused have been identified as Aniket Ashok Barathe, Ashwin Sudhir Gaikwad of Dapodi, and Yashpal Singh Arvind Singh Devada from Navi Sangvi.

Nine members of the Ravan Gang were arrested and their bid to loot a jewellery shop in Patilnagar in Chikhali was foiled on September 17. Their interrogation led to the nabbing of five more members of their gang on Sunday.

Police recovered four country-made pistols, three live rounds, and one used round from their possession.

Harish Mane, Assistant Police Inspector , Anti Gunda Squad said, “These accused are involved in supplying firearms to gang members. Two minors detained in this case were sent to Madhya Pradesh for the procurement of firearms.”