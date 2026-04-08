Real-time monitoring introduced at deadly Navale Bridge stretch

Pune - In a major step to address frequent accidents and traffic congestion in the Navale Bridge area, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) installed 14 new CCTV cameras and three high-speed gantry cameras over the last two weeks to enhance surveillance and enforcement. These cameras integrate directly with the police control room, enabling 24x7 real-time monitoring of traffic movement. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT)

These cameras integrate directly with the police control room, enabling 24x7 real-time monitoring of traffic movement. The system is expected to significantly improve emergency response time in case of accidents, ensuring prompt assistance to affected commuters.

The Navale Bridge stretch has long been identified as an accident-prone zone, primarily due to its steep gradient and the movement of heavy vehicles, particularly trucks. In response, NHAI undertook a series of phased interventions in recent weeks. Along with installing advanced surveillance systems, the speed limit was reduced from 60 km/h to 40 km/h. Signboards displaying the revised speed limit were installed throughout the route. Vehicles exceeding the limit will now be automatically penalised through the CCTV-based enforcement system.

In addition to speed regulation, several engineering measures were implemented to naturally control vehicle speed and enhance road safety. Twenty-millimetre-high rumble strips were installed between Katraj Tunnel and Navale Bridge to alert drivers and deter speed. Furthermore, three new digital display boards are being installed to provide drivers with real-time updates on weather, road, and traffic conditions.

The stretch has also been upgraded with reflective cat-eyes, improved lane markings, blinkers, and warning signage at accident-prone spots, making the corridor safer for commuters.

Sanjay Kadam, project director, NHAI Pune, said, “We have focused on strengthening a rapid response and real-time monitoring system to prevent accidents in the Navale Bridge area. The cameras link directly to the police control room, allowing immediate coordination during emergencies. Measures such as rumble strips and digital display boards are designed to help drivers maintain better control, especially on the descending stretch. With round-the-clock CCTV monitoring now in place, authorities can take strict action against traffic rule violators. This will act as a strong deterrent and ultimately improve safety on this critical stretch.”