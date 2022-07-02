Recruitment under Agnipath scheme in Pune and other parts of Maha to start from August 23

The recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme is being conducted for candidates from Pune, Beed, Ahmednagar, Latur, Osmanabad and Solapur districts from August 23 to September 11.

The rally will be held at Ahmednagar, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, for the posts of Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer clerk/store keeper technical and Agniveer tradesman categories.

This is the first recruitment drive bring conducted in Maharashtra under Agnipath scheme that has invited criticism and opposition in some north Indian states.

“Candidates are required to register and apply online on the Indian Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Admit cards of candidates who register themselves online will be posted on their registered email ID. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria carefully. Candidates enrolled in the recruitment rally will be governed by the terms and conditions of the Agnipath recruitment scheme. They will be enrolled for four years to serve the nation,” stated the release.

Those found physically and medically fit will undergo the entrance test and candidates selected in the final merit will then be called upon to join the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme for service in the Indian Army.

According to the release, candidates must carry all required original education certificates, an adequate number of copies of photographs, and a valid affidavit as per the format given in the notification to the rally ground. No candidates will be allowed entry into the rally without a correctly filled affidavit. Candidates in their interest must carry out basic medical pre-inspection regarding any temporary medical condition, presence of wax in the ears etc.

Candidates are advised not to fall prey to touts as the entire recruitment process is very fair and transparent.

For any further queries, candidates may drop mails at rohqnagarrally@gmail.com or call 020-26345005.