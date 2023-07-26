Home / Cities / Pune News / After heavy spells, rainfall activity decreased in past 24 hours in Pune

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jul 26, 2023 11:17 PM IST

Shivajinagar recorded 3.2 mm rainfall, while Lohegaon received 6 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm on July 26

After receiving good rains for around 24 hours on July 25, the city experienced a reduction in rainfall activity on July 26. However, due to the constant rain, waterlogging was seen in several areas.

Watelogging at Yerawada on Ahmednagar Road on Wednesday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Considering the active monsoon conditions over Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 25 and 26.

On July 25, rainfall activity increased post noon and continued till night. However, the downpour decreased on Wednesday. As per IMD data, Shivajinagar area recorded 3.2 mm rainfall, while Lohegaon area received 6 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm on July 26. In ghat areas moderate rainfall was experienced in many places.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune said, “ Under the influence of multiple systems, the monsoon is active in Maharashtra. In line of our forecast, Pune has experienced a good rainfall in the ghat areas. Although, there was light to moderate rainfall in city areas in last few days, the city still requires more strong rains to fill up the gap of rainfall deficit.

District Records 3% excess rain for the first time in the season

This year, the southwest monsoon reached Pune on June 25. Thereafter, while the ghat regions recorded heavy rainfall, the city area received moderate rains. Hence, there has been a huge gap between normal and actual monsoon in the district. However, now, almost a month after monsoon onset, the rainfall gap has equalised, said IMD officials.

As per IMD data, the district has recorded 458 mm cumulative rainfall which is 3 per cent above normal level.

“For the first time this season, rain in Pune district rainfall anomaly has moved in positive figure with 3% above normal rain till date. However, Pune district can again slip in negative figure from first week of August as monsoon break is approaching,” said Vineet Kumar, a former researcher from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

