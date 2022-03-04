Relay room catches fire at Dapodi station, none injured
PUNE The ‘relay room’ caught fire at the Dapodi railway station on Friday at around 7.15 pm, after which the traffic movement on the Pune-Mumbai route was disrupted for around 40 minutes.
No one was hurt or injured in the incident, said, officials.
Five trains on the Pune-Mumbai route were affected and the fire was brought under control within half an hour and all the senior railway officials from the Pune railway division rushed to the spot.
As per the information given by the railways, the reason behind the fire is not yet known and it will be found out only after a detailed inquiry of the incident.
There is machinery work done from so no when was present in the room when the fire started. With the help of the fire brigade jawans, it was immediately brought under control.
“When the fire incident happened five trains were on the way to cross this station. So for precautionary measures, these trains were stopped at a nearby railway station. Two trains were from the Pune junction side which includes one local train between Pune to Lonavla which was stopped at Shivajinagar station and another long-distance train Mysore to Ajmer Express which was halted at Khadki station. Whereas from Mumbai side Deccan Queen train was stopped at Dehu road station, the local train stopped at Chinchwad station and Panvel to Nanded Express train was stopped at Pimpri station,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.
“Once the fire was brought under control and after checking the safety, train operations resumed after 40 minutes. To do a detailed inquiry of this entire fire incident a committee of five senior officials has been formed by the Pune railway division and they will submit their report soon,” he added.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.