‘Relocate Shivajinagar ST Bus Stand to its original location within 15 days’ 

Former legislator and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president Mohan Joshi has warned that he and the party will block chief minister Eknath Shinde’s convoy if the Shivajinagar State Transport (ST) bus stand, currently at Wakdewadi, is not relocated back to its original place within the next 15 days. Earlier in October 2023, Congress workers led by Joshi held a protest in front of the ST divisional office, demanding the early restoration of the Shivajinagar bus stand. (HT PHOTO)

Joshi said keeping in mind the convenience of passengers and the safety of transportation the government should relocate the ST stand to its original place at the earliest.

Earlier in October 2023, Congress workers led by Joshi held a protest in front of the ST divisional office, demanding the early restoration of the Shivajinagar bus stand. Following this, in November 2023, the state government decided to rebuild the Chhatrapati Shivajinagar ST bus stand at its original location, at the expense of Maha-Metro, Joshi said.

“This decision was taken due to the pressure exerted by the Congress party’s agitation. It has now been a year since this decision, but no steps have been taken to bring the bus stand back to its original location. Therefore, the Congress party has decided to block the chief minister’s car,” said Mohan Joshi in a press release.

In 2019, the Shivajinagar ST Bus Stand was relocated to Wakadewadi to facilitate Maha-Metro work. The temporary relocation along the Pune-Mumbai Highway increased the traffic on the already busy road. The inconvenience of transportation was tolerated because the relocation was supposed to be temporary.

Although it has been two years since the completion of MahaMetro’s work, the Shivajinagar ST bus stand has not been restored, causing unnecessary distress to passengers. This year, during the monsoon season, the station and its surrounding areas were flooded, making it difficult for passengers to commute. The passengers’ patience has now run out, Joshi said.