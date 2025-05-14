Remove debris from drains or no payment, warns PMC chief

Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale has directed civic officials to ensure that contractors engaged in cleaning stormwater drains and sewer lines completely remove all garbage and silt, warning that payments will be withheld if debris is left on-site and flows back into the drains. Ahead of the monsoon, cleaning of nullahs and drainage lines is underway across the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Ahead of the monsoon, cleaning of nullahs and drainage lines is underway across the city.

However, in several locations, contractors have left heaps of silt and debris near manholes instead of disposing of them, resulting in the waste being washed back into the system during the recent heavy rains.

“It’s true that in some places, the drains got choked again as the removed silt mixed with rainwater and flowed back in. I have instructed officers to ensure that contractors clear all debris properly. If not, they will not be paid,” Bhosale said.

Heavy rain lashed Pune on Monday and Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in several areas, including Padmavati, Shankar Maharaj Math, KK Market area, and parts of Camp. Residents captured videos of water backflow and shared them with the municipal corporation, highlighting the failure to clear debris properly.

Adding to the woes, the newly inaugurated Sinhagad Road flyover witnessed water cascading from its surface due to the absence of a proper drainage system.