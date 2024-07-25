Remove illegal hoardings by July 31 or face action: PMRDA

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has asked private agencies, advertisers and landowners to remove unauthorised hoardings by July 31 or face action. In a drive, PMRDA has demolished 31 hoardings so far, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

Anil Duande, joint commissioner, anti-encroachment department of PMRDA, has issued an order regarding the same.

Sachin Maske, tahsildar, official of PMRDA sky sign department, said, “We received 857 applications out of which, PMRDA has raised objections against 410 for incomplete documentation. We have given one week’s time to regularise it by submitting the required documents. After July 31 we will initiate action against such hoardings.”

After Mumbai’s Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident in May this year, the district collector has asked PMRDA, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and other municipal councils to bring down illegal hoardings.

