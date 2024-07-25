 Remove illegal hoardings by July 31 or face action: PMRDA - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Remove illegal hoardings by July 31 or face action: PMRDA

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jul 25, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Anil Duande, joint commissioner, anti-encroachment department of PMRDA, has issued an order regarding the same

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has asked private agencies, advertisers and landowners to remove unauthorised hoardings by July 31 or face action.

In a drive, PMRDA has demolished 31 hoardings so far, said officials. (HT PHOTO)
In a drive, PMRDA has demolished 31 hoardings so far, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

Anil Duande, joint commissioner, anti-encroachment department of PMRDA, has issued an order regarding the same.

Sachin Maske, tahsildar, official of PMRDA sky sign department, said, “We received 857 applications out of which, PMRDA has raised objections against 410 for incomplete documentation. We have given one week’s time to regularise it by submitting the required documents. After July 31 we will initiate action against such hoardings.”

After Mumbai’s Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident in May this year, the district collector has asked PMRDA, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and other municipal councils to bring down illegal hoardings.

In a drive, PMRDA has demolished 31 hoardings so far, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Remove illegal hoardings by July 31 or face action: PMRDA
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On