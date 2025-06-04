Repair of 15 ‘black spots’ on old Pun-Mum highway reduces accidents noticeably

With the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) completing the repairs and rectification of 15 accident-prone spots – commonly referred to as ‘black spots’ – on the old Pune-Mumbai highway (National Highway 48) in the last few months, there has been a noticeable reduction in road accidents and fatalities along this key route, according to Rahul Vasaikar, chief engineer, MSRDC Pune. These improvements included the installation of speed breakers, central dividers, and better signage; and road surface treatments. (HT)

Vasaikar said, “A series of engineering and enforcement-based interventions have helped bring down the number of accidents on this highway. The success of this initiative has encouraged us to replicate similar measures on other MSRDC-managed highways across the state to improve overall road safety.”

The old Pune-Mumbai highway – particularly the stretches near Wadgaon Phata, Kamshet Ghat, Shilatane Phata and Khalapur – has been notorious for frequent accidents. Last year, approximately 88 fatalities were reported in various incidents on this stretch. In response, the MSRDC in collaboration with the SaveLIFE Foundation, carried out a detailed analysis of accident data and conducted on-site evaluation to identify the engineering flaws and safety challenges at these locations. As per the information shared by the MSRDC, based on this analysis, the corporation implemented a series of corrective measures aimed at improving visibility, enhancing pedestrian safety, and regulating vehicular speed. These improvements included the installation of speed breakers, central dividers, and better signage; and road surface treatments. Specific attention was also given to stretches with poor visibility, and high-risk pedestrian areas. In addition, traffic enforcement was strengthened through the installation of surveillance cameras to monitor and penalise reckless driving. Among the most notable improvements are along the stretch between the toll plaza near Somatane Phata and the Mahanagar Gas Limited premises which has several black spots. In 2018, the highway recorded 269 fatalities. By 2024, that number had reduced to 88 (a 67% drop). In a particularly encouraging trend, only six deaths were recorded in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 24 over the corresponding period in 2024.

Regular travellers have also noticed the change. Karan Makwana said, “I’ve been traveling regularly on the old Pune-Mumbai highway for work, and over the past few months, I’ve noticed a significant difference, especially at the Kamshet Ghat and Wadgaon Phata sections. Earlier, it was quite risky with sharp turns, sudden vehicle lane changes, and poor lighting which made driving stressful, particularly during the rains. But now with proper dividers, speed controls, and better visibility, it feels a lot safer. The road doesn’t feel like a death trap anymore. I appreciate the efforts by the authorities, and I hope such safety measures are continued on other highways too.”