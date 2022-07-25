Research warns of distress to residents due to inequitable access to water
Research carried out under the Food-water-energy for Urban Sustainable Environments (FUSE) initiative by Stanford University, USA, Austrian partners Austrian Foundation for Development Research (ÖFSE) and International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), and Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ), Germany predicts distress of residents in Pune if there is a possibility of multiple drought years due to climate change. This research project started in May 2018 and is nearing completion now.
The FUSE model provides the opportunity to project a range of other scenarios as well, and to assess the feasibility of policy solutions. These could include changing water allocations while compensating for the loss of farm livelihoods, reducing urban water wastage, and increasing recycling and reuse.
On July 18 and 20 a workshop was hosted by the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) where representatives of the water resources department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and 80 academics and civil society organisations in Pune met the FUSE research team and shared their inputs.
“The FUSE model shows that the existing inequitable access to water in the Pune region would lead to severe distress for most households and farmers if a multiple-year drought occurs due to climate change as population grows over the coming decades,” said Christian Klassert, researcher at the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research, Germany.
Mangesh Dighe, environmental conservation officer PMC, said, “We have requested the FUSE team to conduct one more presentation only for Pune Municipal Corporation. We would like to go through it again.”
The ‘Living Lab’ approach applied to the research convenes stakeholders to consider future urban food-water-energy systems challenges and participate in modelling the complex interrelationships around water use.
The FUSE model has been applied to the cases of Amman, Jordan, and Pune as these are growing metropolitan regions each containing approximately five million people, intermittent freshwater supplies, and significant competition with agriculture for water and energy. The researchers, who visited Pune before Covid for the initial steps of the research, were back in the city last week to share the FUSE model.
Recent studies by the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ), Germany, and Mashal, Pune, showed that in informal settlements many household members, usually women, spend several hours a day filling water, compromising time available for other activities including livelihood opportunities.
The profligate use of water and inadequate access co-exist in urban Pune. A similar story is well-known in agricultural water use. Farmers with easy access to surface water or groundwater for irrigation tend to grow water-intensive crops like sugarcane. Others struggle for water and against land conversion.
However, the development challenge is not only the inequity in access to water for domestic and agricultural uses.
The Bhima River basin, which has the Mutha, Mula, Pavna, and Indrayani rivers as tributaries of the Bhima, has a limited quantity of surface water and groundwater. Further, the Mulshi dam water is reserved for hydroelectricity generation. A third issue is water pollution, primarily due to inadequate facilities for the treatment of domestic sewage and industrial effluents.
These issues are compounded with the increasing uncertainty of rainfall, and the possibility of multi-year droughts. When dam levels run low, the dependence on groundwater reserves increases. With extreme rainfall events and the expansion of impermeable urban lands, flash floods and rainwater runoff may be too rapid to recharge aquifers.
The research, which also uses IPCC projections and modelling tools, shows a high possibility of multiple drought years due to climate change.
The FUSE research should be seen as a wake-up call for averting major water stress, especially for the population already living under precarious conditions. It should help focus much-needed public and policy attention on the need for innovation and sustainable management of water-food-energy systems and the need for urban transformation, backed by sound science to help address climate change impacts as the region’s population grows significantly over the coming decades.
UP logs 421 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh recorded 421 fresh covid cases on Sunday and one death due to the disease in Sambhal district. “In the past 24 hours, 380 patients defeated covid infection while a total 20,72,986 patients have recovered in the state till now,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. State at present has 2,767 active covid cases. State has reported a total 20,99,313 covid cases and 23,560 deaths till now.
ISC results announced, Thane girl among 18 others ranking first in country
Mumbai: Results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC class 12) exams were announced on Sunday evening. Thane's 18-year-old a student of Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Upasana Nandi is among 18 students in the country to bag the first rank. The overall success rate for the batch this year stands at 99.38%, whereas for Maharashtra schools, the success rate stands at 99.76%. Nandi scored 99.75% in the examination.
Workers happy with the split from SBSP: Azamgarh SP leader
Samajwadi Party's Azamgarh district unit general secretary Harprasad Dubey on Sunday welcomed party chief Akhilesh Yadav's move to snap ties with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Dubey said that SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in the recent past made many statements against the SP chief due to which the workers were not happy. Azamgarh is an SP stronghold and will remain so, Dubey added. In 2017, the SP won five seats in Azamgarh.
To cut costs, Ganpati mandals in Dhankawadi to hold only one procession
The slump in the economy has taken a toll on the upcoming 10-day Ganeshotsav festival that begins on August 31 after a gap of two years. On Saturday, several mandals from southern parts of Pune in Dhankawadi area held a meeting and decided to take out the procession together, as this will cause less financial burden.
Feast on last Sunday of Ashadh in Pune
On the last Sunday of Hindu calendar's Ashadh month, long queues were seen outside the chicken, mutton and fish shops across the city. Before Shravan month begins on July 29, wherein many Hindus do not eat non-vegetarian food and consume liquor, “Akhad special party” which is celebrated with drinks and non-veg food were organised in the city. Many preferred to buy cooked food from restaurants and home-cooked deliveries.
