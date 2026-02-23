Residents allege negligence at Katraj Chowk after fatal dumper accident

Residents of Katraj Chowk have once again raised serious road safety concerns following the death of 38-year-old Parima Pradhan, who was killed on the spot after a dumper truck hit her two-wheeler on Satara Road near Katraj Dairy on Friday morning. Locals allege that repeated appeals for preventive measures, including road dividers, rumble strips and stricter enforcement of heavy vehicle restrictions, have been ignored. A local shopkeeper said wet garbage spilling from dumpers often makes the road slippery. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The junction, near Katraj Milk Dairy and close to a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) garbage transfer facility, witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day. Residents claim nearly 200 dumpers move in and out of the facility daily. In addition, milk tankers, water tankers and other heavy vehicles pass through the chowk from early morning, causing congestion and heightening accident risks.

“We have raised safety concerns three to four times in the past year,” said Santosh Patil, a resident.

“We demanded proper dividers, rumble strips and traffic personnel during peak hours, but no concrete steps were taken. Authorities seem to act only after lives are lost.”

A local shopkeeper said wet garbage spilling from dumpers often makes the road slippery.

“Two-wheelers skid, especially during the morning rush. There have been several minor accidents. We warned officials that a major tragedy could happen.”

Residents also pointed to the steep slope near the garbage facility, which they say adds to the danger.

“It’s hard to control vehicles on the slope, particularly when heavy trucks speed downhill. There’s no proper monitoring,” said a college student who commutes through the junction daily.

“A few days ago, a young college girl was run over by a speeding dumper. Now another woman has died. How many more lives must be lost?” asked Sunil Gaikwad, another resident.

Locals alleged that PMC staff are meant to regulate dumper movement and ensure compliance with safety norms, but their presence is irregular. “We rarely see officials at the site. Consistent monitoring could reduce accidents,” a resident said.

Assistant Police Inspector Priyanka Gore from the traffic department said restrictions on heavy vehicles are already in place. “Entry of trucks and heavy vehicles is banned between 11 am and 5 pm, except for dumpers. We are reviewing the situation to assess if additional measures are needed,” she said.

Residents, however, argue that enforcement is weak. “The rule exists on paper, but heavy vehicles are seen at all hours. There is no strict checking. Even dumpers operate recklessly,” said a senior citizen.

Meanwhile, the Dhankawadi ward office has written to the Regional Transport Office seeking verification of the fitness certificates of dumpers operating at the facility, along with contractor documentation. Officials said adherence to traffic rules is mandatory under work order conditions.

Ward health inspector Sripad Naik said the dumper involved in Friday’s accident had returned from Uruli and was heading to the waste transfer facility when the incident occurred. Civic officials acknowledged that dumper movement often continues till late evening, inconveniencing residents and students.

For locals, the assurances offer little comfort.

“We are not against development or waste management,” said Anuradha More. “But our safety cannot be compromised. Authorities must install dividers, rumble strips and ensure strict monitoring immediately. Otherwise, this junction will continue to claim innocent lives.”