Residents demand immediate action as fatalities surge on Katraj-Mantarwadi Road

With 21 people having died since 2024, the Katraj-Mantarwadi Road has earned the grim reputation of a death trap. Further cementing its position, the ill-fated road claimed yet another life – Pranali Date, 34, a dentist – even as a speeding truck hit her two-wheeler on Wednesday. In December 2023, an eight-year-old boy died in a similar accident wherein a dumper struck the scooter he was riding with his mother and sister. The incident, which occurred near Mantarwadi Phata, incited public outrage with the crowd setting the dumper afire. Most fatalities involve two-wheeler riders being run over by heavy trucks or dumpers as per data collated from the highway police and civil society groups. (MAHENDRA KOLHE)

Sunil Koloti, director of the Mohammed Wadi Undri Residents Welfare Development Forum (MURWDF), highlighted issues such as encroachment, haphazard parking, and lack of traffic discipline. “Two-wheeler riders coming from the wrong side and illegal parking worsen the situation,” he said.

Koloti pointed out that there is an urgent need for a holistic solution. “The traffic police and administration must decongest this road and enforce a strict ban on heavy vehicles during peak hours, especially when parents are commuting to schools. Lives are at stake, and all stakeholders must act immediately to resolve this crisis,” he said.

On his part, traffic Inspector Santosh Sonawane said that steps are being taken to manage traffic congestion. “We have deployed more personnel, imposed fines, and discouraged roadside parking. We also urge citizens to report traffic violations by heavy vehicles for prompt action,” he said.

However, residents argue that the implementation of these measures remains inadequate. They demand scientific and corrective action, including improved road design and enforcement of traffic rules.

The Katraj-Mantarwadi Road connects areas like Mohammed Wadi and Undri to key educational institutions and sees heavy traffic, with nearly one lakh vehicles passing through daily. Despite this, basic safety measures are lacking, making commuting perilous for residents, particularly during school hours.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule too has expressed concern over the rising fatalities. “Traffic between Undri and Mantarwadi has grown significantly, with reckless driving turning this stretch into a danger zone. Authorities must address the lack of safety and civic amenities here,” she said.

Civic activist Ashok Mehendale criticised the authorities for their apathy. “The Katraj-Mantarwadi Road has become a death trap, and the recent death of Dr Pranali Date underscores the urgency of addressing this issue. Authorities must take responsibility and ensure safer roads,” he said, vowing to continue raising his voice until concrete steps are taken. Residents and activists too called for immediate intervention to prevent further tragedies.