Residents raise safety issues at BRT bus stations
With the Swargate-Katraj BRT corridor finally operational, issues have been raised about safety at bus stations.
Pedestrian First, convenor, Prashant Inamdar, has written to the PMPML raising a concern about there being no automatic doors provided at bus stations, which is an essential infrastructural requirement for the BRTS design.
“The bus station platform is at a height of about 900mm from the road level. Hence, in the absence of automatic doors, there is a high probability of commuters falling from a height into the bus lane, resulting in a grave injury or even fatality,” said Inamdar.
According to Inamdar, the earlier pilot BRTS corridor design for the Swargate-Katraj corridor had separate curb-side bus stops for each direction.
“These bus stops were of the conventional type, suitable for bus entry/exit through doorways with steps. Even though this BRTS corridor was working well, PMC decided to dismantle and reconstruct it as per the BRTS design with median bus station common for both directions and level boarding (bus station platform and bus floor at same level). This total renewal of the Swargate-Katraj corridor was done reportedly at a cost of about Rs100 crore. After shutting down the BRTS corridor for years and spending such a large amount of public money, the least that citizens expect is that the new BRTS corridor should be complete and safe in all respects,” he added.
Automatic doors are a vital necessity, so that the doors open automatically only when the bus properly docks at the bus station platform, and again close when the bus moves away from the station.
Electronic sensors need to be provided at the bus station and on every bus for this automatic operation of doors.
PMPML’s divisional manager, BRTS, said, “We are aware of this issue and have written to PMC to work on getting the automatic doors fixed.”
In response, a PMC official on condition of anonymity, said: “For automated doors to operate, the PMPML buses should have the radio frequency identification (RFID) system, which is not available in all PMPML buses. There is no point in spending Rs1 crore on something which isn’t used properly by the transport body.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC garden dept claims loss of ₹11 cr since lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents raise safety issues at BRT bus stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC unearths 42,000 properties, adds ₹211 crore to revenue corpus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasne to present PMC budget on March 1st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man booked for MCOCA submits fake chemotherapy letter to escape jail time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four-month-old infant lands with three illegal guardians before cops intervene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unidentified body found near Dnyaneshwar temple, Alandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case registered against social media handles backing Marne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infant found abandoned in Kharadi dargah, second incident in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Science Day: Pune-based institutions go digital for annual celebrations this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three officers leading garbage dept exit with health issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC explores option to purchase electricity from private companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman killed in fire at cloth store in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five booked, yet to be arrested, under Black Magic Act after 8-month pregnant woman and her baby die in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox