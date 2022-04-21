Retired Army Colonel booked for killing wife before dying by suicide
PUNE A retired Colonel from the Indian Army was booked for killing his wife before dying by suicide.
The 74-year-old retired and his 69-year-old wife were found dead at their Ghorpadi residence on Wednesday.
According to the police, the incident took place between 7pm and 7:30pm on Wednesday. The weapon used by the accused man was a 12-bore rifle that was found to be licensed to him.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by their 37-year-old son who lives in Powai area of Mumbai, according to the police. Their other son is also a Colonel in the Indian Army while their daughter is a homemaker in Delhi, the police said.
A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Mundhwa police station. Senior police inspector Bramhanand Naikawadi of Mundhwa police station is investigating the case.
EOW registers fresh FIR against HDIL promoter Sarang Wadhawan
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Housing Development Infrastructure Limited promoter Sarang Wadhawan for allegedly defrauding Yes Bank to the tune of ₹8.60 crore. The EOW has accordingly registered a fresh FIR against Sarang Wadhawan on the complaint of chief vigilance officer of Yes Bank, Sandeep Mehra. They were arrested in October 2019 along with other officials of PMC Bank.
Pak national who inadvertently crossed over to India sent home
A Pakistan national who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side, via the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur, was handed over to the Pak Rangers by the Border Security Force on Wednesday evening. A BSF spokesperson that the man, who appeared to be of partially unsound mind, had entered the Indian Territory on Wednesday morning and was sent back home on humanitarian grounds. No objectionable items were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson added.
Panvel City Municipal Corporation to develop burial ground for Muslim community in Taloja
In a major relief to the Muslim community of Taloja node, Panvel City Municipal Corporation has unanimously approved a resolution to develop and allot a burial ground in the area. The community had long been demanding the graveyard. The graveyard will be developed on plot 8 and 9 in Sector 15. CIDCO has transferred the two plots admeasuring 1626.93sqm and 1707.87sqm, respectively, to the PCMC.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to replace streetlights with LED lights
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to replace all streetlights in the city with LED lights. It will replace 35,000 street lights this year, leading to a saving of ₹7Cr annually. All city roads including the highways will have LED streetlights. NMMC would soon be taking up Palm Beach Road for the replacement. This year 35,004 LED fittings will be installed. Better lighting will also reduce cases of accidents.”
10,429 children selected for RTE in Thane district; admission dates extended to April 29
Thane District Primary Education Department has extended the dates for RTE admissions till April 29. A total of 10,429 children have been selected across Thane district for RTE admissions. These are for the 12,267 seats available for admission under the RTE for the academic year 2022-23. Till now, 4,429 children have been confirmed admission. There are around 500 children on the waiting list currently. This year, 648 schools were eligible for the RTE admission process.
