Retired civic employee sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor relative

Pune: A Special POCSO court in Vadgaon Maval has sentenced a 61-year-old retired municipal employee to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life for repeatedly sexually assaulting his 13-year-old grandniece over eight months.

Additional Sessions Judge D K Anbhule delivered the verdict on August 25 and convicted Ramesh Pawar under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to the prosecution, Pawar is the paternal uncle of the victim’s mother. He allegedly took advantage of his familiarity and regular access to the family’s home in the Dehu Road police station limits to sexually assault the girl from April 2024.

The prosecution said Pawar would visit the house when the girl’s parents were at work. He allegedly distracted her younger siblings by switching on the television or sending them outside to play before assaulting the girl in a bedroom. He also allegedly threatened her with oaths on her grandmother’s life to prevent her from disclosing the abuse.

The abuse came to light on November 21, 2024, when Pawar offered to take the girl to a clinic after she injured her hand while roller-skating.

Instead of taking the girl directly to a medical facility, Pawar allegedly took her to several places, including Bird Valley Garden in Chinchwad, before returning her home later in the afternoon.

The girl’s parents noticed that something was wrong and questioned her. She subsequently disclosed the alleged abuse to her mother, who lodged a complaint with Dehu Road police on November 28, 2024.

Investigating officer API Anita Eknathrao Dugaonkar arrested Pawar and conducted the investigation, including spot panchnamas, collection of mobile phone records and arranging medical and legal examinations.

During the trial, defence counsel claimed that Pawar had been falsely implicated due to financial disputes within the family and issues concerning his retirement benefits.

The court rejected the defence arguments, observing that the victim’s testimony was consistent and trustworthy. Pawar was convicted under Sections 64(2)(f), 65(1) and 74 of the BNS, and Sections 4, 6, 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act.

The court imposed four separate sentences of imprisonment, with a fine of ₹10,000 for each offence. Pawar was also sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment. He was remanded to judicial custody at Yerwada Central Jail.