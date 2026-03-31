Revised Palkhi plan may reduce duration to 17 days, one-day halt likely in Pune

This year’s Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi procession is set for significant changes due to an additional lunar month. Expected to start nearly a month late on July 8, the pilgrimage may be shortened from 18 days to 17. The Palakhi Vitthal temple premises in Bhavani Peth is increasingly proving insufficient to manage the growing number of devotees. (HT FILE)

The move has sparked opposition from local residents, who have expressed strong sentiments about preserving traditions that have been followed for decades. Particularly over plans to curtail the traditional two-day halt in the city to just one day, and to shift the long-standing location in Bhavani Peth.

The proposals emerged during an informal meeting of the Alandi temple trust held in Pandharpur on Sunday, where leaders of various pilgrimage groups suggested shortening the procession by a day.

As per the tentative itinerary, the procession will begin its journey from Alandi on the afternoon of July 8, reach Pune for a halt on July 9, and arrive in Pandharpur on July 24, with the main Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations scheduled for July 25.

Rajendra Umap, procession chief, said, “A suggestion was made during the meeting of pilgrimage group representatives in Pandharpur that this year Pune should have a one-day halt instead of the customary two days. However, no final decision has been taken yet. The final schedule of the procession will be announced only after the temple trust committee holds its meeting.”

A final decision on these proposals is expected to be taken in the upcoming meeting of the temple trust committee next week.

He added that all stakeholders, including local communities and pilgrimage groups, would be taken into confidence before implementing any major changes, given the cultural and emotional significance attached to the centuries-old tradition.

The Palakhi Vitthal temple premises in Bhavani Peth is increasingly proving insufficient to manage the growing number of devotees. Alternative venues, including grounds near Sir Parashurambhau College and the New English School on Tilak Road, are being explored to accommodate the swelling crowds more effectively.