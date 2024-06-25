Road improvement plans stalled after transfer of key official

PUNE: Following the transfer of additional commissioner Vikas Dhakane – who was diligently overseeing these efforts – the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) plans to enhance the safety and beauty of 15 major city roads for both traffic and pedestrians have been put on the back burner. Following the transfer of additional commissioner, PMC’s plans to enhance the safety and beauty of 15 major city roads for traffic and pedestrians have been put on the back burner. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Sudhir Kulkarni, civic activist, said, “Dhakane’s daily inspection and proactive problem-solving had started to clear blocked roads and ease traffic flow. His plans for the 15 roads included asphalting, widening, maintaining pavements, adding decorative street lights, and ensuring no excavations for three years. With his departure, these improvements remain on paper and road safety continues to be a critical concern for the city.”

“During the pre-monsoon showers, we all experienced waterlogging on major roads. Every time PMC officials come up with fancy ideas, they never get completed and taxpayers’ money is wasted,” Kulkarni said.

Dhakane as additional commissioner had shortlisted 15 roads including: Ahmednagar Road, Solapur Road, Magarpatta Road, Pashan Road, Sangamwadi Road, Pune Airport Road, Karve Road, Paud Road, Satara Road, Bibwewadi Road, North Main Road, Ganesh Khind Road, Bajirao Road, old Pune-Mumbai Highway and Senapati Bapat Road which were to be enhanced. The work began in November 2023 wherein the road department started removing roadside encroachments. Dhakane had been inspecting these roads daily, ensuring implementation of necessary measures. He had initiated the tendering process and initial improvements were underway. Despite these efforts, his transfer due to the Lok Sabha elections stalled the plans. Consequently, the city’s roads remain unsafe, leading to frequent accidents and loss of lives.

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of the PMC road department, said, “We are working on the model road project. It is ongoing work and will take time. The PMC conducted a walking survey which is part of the model road project. After the walking survey, we identified various problems and are solving them namely removing footpath encroachments, maintaining proper drainage systems with the help of drainage department officials etc. To develop the model is a joint effort of the road, drainage, anti-encroachment and electrical departments. Therefore, it is taking time to work together.”

Despite extensive asphalt and concrete roads, many are plagued by potholes, encroached footpaths, damaged dividers and haphazard traffic. The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) too is weighed down by narrow roads and delays in land acquisition, leading in turn to increased traffic congestion. The PMC aims to improve both small and large roads by adding sidewalks, road dividers and pedestrian crossings.