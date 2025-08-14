Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Road Mitra app gets good response, 47 complaints on first day

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 05:56 am IST

Addressing these issues quickly and efficiently is a priority for the PMC, and this app provides an accessible platform for citizens, says official

The Pune Municipal Corporation got 47 complaints on the first day of the launch of its new app, PMC Road Mitra, for potholes. PMC solved five of the cases on it immediately on the same day.

The pothole complaints app is designed to empower Pune’s residents to easily report and track potholes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
PMC road department head, Aniruddha Pawaskar, said, “Civic body launched the PMC Road Mitra app on Tuesday evening, and within a few hours, it received 47 complaints. We are able to address five of them immediately. As per PMC norms, we need to address all these complaints in 70 hours.”

He further said that the pothole complaints app is designed to empower Pune’s residents to easily report and track potholes. This app facilitates direct communication between citizens and the municipal authorities, aiming to accelerate the repair process and enhance road safety across Pune.

“Potholes cause damage to vehicles, disrupt traffic flow, and pose safety hazards to commuters. Addressing these issues quickly and efficiently is a priority for the PMC, and this app provides an accessible platform for citizens to contribute actively to the city’s infrastructure maintenance,” Pawaskar said.

