Road towards Bharat Forge closed for vehicles from Jan 6-8

As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is launching a girder on the railway overbridge at Ghorpadi, the road going towards Bharat Forge will be closed for three days between January 6 and January 8. The civic body and traffic police have made alternate road arrangements for commuters during the said period. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body and traffic police have made alternate road arrangements for commuters during the said period. Light vehicles can use BT Kawade Road towards BJ Shirke Company, Vatar Mala area. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on alternate route, said officials.

A press release issued by the PMC read, “The railway overbridge work at Ghorpadi is in progress. The PMC had planned to launch a girder on the railway line between January 6 and January 9. By considering the road going towards Bharat Forge would be closed for three days.”