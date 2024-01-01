close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Road towards Bharat Forge closed for vehicles from Jan 6-8

Road towards Bharat Forge closed for vehicles from Jan 6-8

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 01, 2024 09:57 PM IST

Light vehicles can use BT Kawade Road towards BJ Shirke Company, Vatar Mala area. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on alternate route, said officials

As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is launching a girder on the railway overbridge at Ghorpadi, the road going towards Bharat Forge will be closed for three days between January 6 and January 8.

The civic body and traffic police have made alternate road arrangements for commuters during the said period. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The civic body and traffic police have made alternate road arrangements for commuters during the said period. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body and traffic police have made alternate road arrangements for commuters during the said period. Light vehicles can use BT Kawade Road towards BJ Shirke Company, Vatar Mala area. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on alternate route, said officials.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A press release issued by the PMC read, “The railway overbridge work at Ghorpadi is in progress. The PMC had planned to launch a girder on the railway line between January 6 and January 9. By considering the road going towards Bharat Forge would be closed for three days.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out