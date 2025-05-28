Road works hit by early monsoon rains

The unexpected continuous heavy pre-monsoon rains in the city has affected road works with contractors citing their helplessness to meet the May 31 deadline given by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to complete projects. PMC’s maintenance vehicle got stuck in a muddy stretch on Tuesday. (HT)

Prithviraj BP, PMC additional commissioner, said, “The road digging works have been disrupted due to early arrival of monsoon. We have now instructed officials to only complete essential works related to drainage and water supply.”

One of the contractors on condition of anonymity, “I will be unable to complete assigned works by May 31 as it has been continuously raining since last eight days. Concretisation of dug-up roads cannot be finished as it needs a clear sky.”

Another contractor said, “While we have hired extra personal to assist in traffic diversion, the untimely rainfall has disrupted our road work schedule.”