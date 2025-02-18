Robbers decamp with valuables, cash worth 10 lakh

Two incidents of robbery were reported in the city on Sunday. Sharmila Dharmaveer Solanki, 39, of Asia Corner Building in Sukhsagarnagar has lodged a complaint with Bibwewadi Police Station that unidentified thieves gained entry into her locked house and decamped with cash and jewellery worth ₹8 lakh on Sunday. Two incidents of robbery were reported in the city on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Aditya Balu Sathe, 23, of Shinde Vasti in Hadapsar has lodged a complaint with the Wanowrie police stating that robbers stole cash and silver worth ₹1.42 lakh from his house on February 16.