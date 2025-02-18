Robbers decamp with valuables, cash worth ₹10 lakh
ByNadeem Inamdar
Feb 18, 2025 05:02 AM IST
Two incidents of robbery were reported in the city on Sunday. Sharmila Dharmaveer Solanki, 39, of Asia Corner Building in Sukhsagarnagar has lodged a complaint with Bibwewadi Police Station that unidentified thieves gained entry into her locked house and decamped with cash and jewellery worth ₹8 lakh on Sunday.
Aditya Balu Sathe, 23, of Shinde Vasti in Hadapsar has lodged a complaint with the Wanowrie police stating that robbers stole cash and silver worth ₹1.42 lakh from his house on February 16.