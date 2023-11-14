close_game
Robbery at petrol pump in Pune, four flee with 29k cash

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 14, 2023 08:06 AM IST

Four masked men executed knifepoint robbery at petrol pump in Pune’s Vimantal and made off with ₹28,870 in cash

Pune: Four masked men executed a knifepoint robbery at a petrol pump in Vimantal on Saturday night. The criminals made off with 28,870 in cash, leaving employees and customers in shock.

Four masked men executed knifepoint robbery at petrol pump in Pune’s Vimantal and made off with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,870 in cash. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The incident told place around 11:10 pm when the petrol pump, situated on Lohegaon-Wagholi Road, was about to close for business. According to the police, the masked assailants stormed the premises brandishing knives and demanded cash from the attendants in the presence of customers.

The criminals swiftly collected the cash worth 9,140 from the pocket of an employee and 19,730 from the drawer at the office and fled. Police said that the accused carried knives and other weapons. To avoid any police alert, the accused damaged three mobile phones of staff at the pump.

A case has been registered at Vimantal police station under Sections 392,427,452,and 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Tuesday, November 14, 2023
