Rohit Pawar alleges graft in milk supply project to state tribal schools’ kids

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 22, 2024 10:49 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar on Friday alleged corruption in the tender to provide milk supply to tribal schools in Maharashtra.

MLA Rohit Pawar (C) was at Pune shramik Patrakar Sangh on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
“Over 1.87 lakh children study at 552 tribal schools across the state. The state government has taken the decision to provide 200 ml of milk to each student every day. In 2018-19 and later, the authorities purchased milk from Amul and Chitale dairies at 46 to 55 per litre. However, the tender floated by the government for 2023-24 puts the rate at 146 per litre,” Pawar said, adding that the estimated market rate of milk is 60 per litre.

The NCP (SCP) leader said that the two dairies that supply milk to the authorities are located at Manchat in Pune district and another at Kolhapur, and its owners are related to Mahayuti leaders.

He said, “As per the government norms, ideally the tender should have been of 84 crore, but is of 164 crore. I have 11 files that exposes the corruption of the state government.”

Later, Pawar shared documents related to milk procurement project at the press meet.

