Home / Cities / Pune News / Round-the-clock vehicle checking drive on Pune-Mumbai e-way from Dec 1

Round-the-clock vehicle checking drive on Pune-Mumbai e-way from Dec 1

pune news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:01 AM IST

The drive will be carried out along with the highway police and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) teams

In a move to prevent accidents on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, the regional transport office (RTO) inspectors along with other government departments will launch a round-the-clock vehicle checking drive from December 1. (HT FILE PHOTO)
In a move to prevent accidents on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, the regional transport office (RTO) inspectors along with other government departments will launch a round-the-clock vehicle checking drive from December 1. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

In a move to prevent accidents on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and spread awareness about road safety, the regional transport office (RTO) inspectors along with other government departments will launch a round-the-clock vehicle checking drive from December 1.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar at Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) Pune on November 12.

“The drive will be carried out along with the highway police and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) teams that manages the expressway,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

RTO inspectors deployed in rotational shifts will check driving licence, pollution under control (PUC) certificate, renewal documents, national permit, registration certificate (RC) book of vehicle and other details.

“Our appeal to travellers would be to carry necessary documents and follow traffic rules,” Shinde said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out