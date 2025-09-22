RPF Pune rescues 8 minors under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishtey’

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued eight minor boys at Pune Railway Station on September 19 under the ongoing initiative “Operation Nanhe Farishtey.” Given their vulnerability, they were immediately taken into safe custody with care and protection. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the RPF, the rescue operation was carried out jointly with the Child Help Line (CHL) Pune and NGO SATHI. During patrolling and awareness drives, RPF officials noticed the children loitering alone on platforms 1, 2, and 4 without any guardians.

On inquiry, it was revealed that the minors had left their homes without informing their families. Given their vulnerability, they were immediately taken into safe custody with care and protection.

After medical check-ups and counseling, the children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC-1), Yerawada. Following its directions, seven of them were sent to Sathi Open Shelter Home and one to Shri Sai Seva Open Shelter Home until their parents arrived.

The RPF has urged passengers to promptly report any unattended minor child spotted at railway premises to RPF, Child Helpline (1098), or Railway Helpline (139).