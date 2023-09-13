RSS meet in Pune: 3-day holiday to students of SPM

Students studying in institutions run by Shikshan Prasarak Mandali (SPM) have been given three days holiday, from Thursday, on the backdrop of RSS meet. The event is being held at SP College campus on Tilak Road. Preparation work underway for RSS meet on SP College ground on Wednesday. (y Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Since the campus also houses other institutions, the SPM has announced holiday for the school students, while those in college have been called for classes.

The RSS meet will take place from 9 am to 8.30 pm. Some classrooms of SP college too will be used for the meeting, the lectures of these students will be held in other part of the college campus, said authorities from the education institution.

SP College principal Sunil Gaikwad said, “There is no holiday given to students of SP College although other educational institutions- SPM Public School, Vinaykumar Ruia Mook Badhir Vidyalaya and Tilak College of Education have given holidays as they are in the same vicinity as the meeting location.”

However, some students opposed the move, stating that earlier too, while PM Narendra Modi’s event was held, the campus was shutdown for security reasons.

Akshay Jain, secretary of Maharashtra state youth Congress student organisation said, “This is unacceptable that for an outside organisation, thousands of students have to suffer. SPM should not make educational institutions part of politics.”

