RTE admission begins, entire process expected to be completed on time

Parents need not wait any longer as the first stage of the Right to Education (RTE) admission process namely, the school registration process, has started from December 18. The RTE admission process is implemented online for students from reserved categories and economically weaker sections.

According to the state education department, the school registration process will take about three weeks after which student registration can start in January 2025. Thereafter, the admission lottery is likely to be announced. This year, for the first time, it is expected that the entire admission process will be completed in June-July so that the classes of students admitted under RTE can also begin in time.

Sharad Gosavi, director, Directorate of Primary Education, said, “The plan is to announce the list of students in the month of March and complete the process in June-July itself. A proposal was sent to the government for the RTE admission process which has been approved. So, the registration process for English-medium schools on the portal for the academic year 2025-26 will start from December 18. A period of approximately three weeks will be given for school registration. After that, the student application process will start immediately.”

Under the RTE Act, 25% of seats are reserved especially in private English-medium schools. The RTE admission process is implemented online for students from reserved categories and economically weaker sections. The RTE 25% admission process pre-preparation workshop for the academic year 2025-26 is now being held on December 15 instead of January 15. Notably, the period for completing the final admission process has been extended from April 10 to March 10.