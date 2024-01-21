close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / RTO conducts integrated survey of Pune-Solapur highway; report being prepared

RTO conducts integrated survey of Pune-Solapur highway; report being prepared

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 22, 2024 05:10 AM IST

A report is being prepared recording all factors that lead to accidents on the route which will be submitted to Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh

Responding to persistent complaints about heavy vehicles, tourist buses and overall traffic-related issues on the Pune-Solapur highway, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) recently conducted a survey of the road and is preparing a report on precautionary measures to be taken to prevent accidents on the road which will be submitted to the Pune district administration.

The RTO officials inspected the route through the Road Safety Committee along with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, local police department officers, and even local citizens. (HT PHOTO)
The RTO officials inspected the route through the Road Safety Committee along with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, local police department officers, and even local citizens. (HT PHOTO)

According to the information shared by the RTO, an integrated survey of the Pune-Solapur highway was carried out last week with a view to preventing accidents. Precautionary measures were proposed on the accident-prone stretches of the highway. The RTO officials inspected the route through the Road Safety Committee along with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, local police department officers, and even local citizens.

Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer, said, “A survey has been conducted by RTO officials and other department officials for prevention of accidents on the Solapur highway. In this survey, infrastructural issues of the road and chowks were checked and the reasons behind human error accidents were also taken into consideration.”

There is a major issue of heavy vehicles and tourist buses stopping illegally on the highway which disturbs the flow of traffic. “I daily travel from the Manjari area on Solapur Road but during peak hours, there is always traffic congestion seen. And even heavy vehicles and fuel tankers travel daily along this highway which poses a risk for two-wheeler riders,” said Suyog Mundhwe, an information technology (IT) professional from the Manjari area.

A report is being prepared recording all factors that lead to accidents on the route which will be submitted to Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

