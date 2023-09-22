RTO Pune issues notice to 1,777 establishments over helmet rule violation

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) authorities have issued notice to 1,777 offices, schools and institutions for failing to comply with strict enforcement of helmet rules from September 15 to 22. Police take action against those flouting helmet norms. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

According to the RTO authorities, the notices have been issued to all the government offices, MIDC companies, schools, colleges and IT companies under the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) section 194 section D which states that no two-wheeler rider should be permitted inside their premises with compulsorily wearing the helmet.

The notice states that if any helmetless rider is found visiting the premises of the said institutions, then penal action will be initiated against those establishments as per the laid down procedure.

The institutions in their compliance report submitted before the RTO authorities have conveyed that collective action has been taken against 104 persons.

The RTO authorities claimed that many times they had informed the government, semi-government and private institutions to abide by the mandatory helmet rule but have found that their guidelines and notices were not being followed or adhered to by the respective institutions.

The RTO authorities had even made it imperative for the institutions to submit a list of those defaulting to the law. However, due to a lack of compliance, the RTO officials got into action and checked the CCTV footage of some establishments to send a strong signal to the institutions found to be lax in implementing the law.

Sanjeev Bhor, Pune RTO, said, “We have given directions that helmets must be worn mandatorily inside school and college premises and also government, semi-government and other business and private institutions. In case of violation, action will be taken under MVA Act section 194 D.”

“Action has already been initiated at some places as part of heightened awareness drive,” he said.

Dr Anwar Shaikh, principal of Poona College, Camp, said, “We welcome the steps taken by the state transport department and RTO office to make helmets mandatory for all. It is a positive step which will save lives of people and help the government to make the city a better place for the commuters and reduce accidental dangers and fatalities.”

The notice has mentioned MVA section 129 (wearing of protective headgear) which states that every person, above four years of age, driving or riding or being carried on a motorcycle of any class or description shall, while in a public place, wear protective headgear conforming to such standards as may be prescribed by the central government.