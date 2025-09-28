Ruby Hall Clinic installs AEDs at metro stations, schools, malls

To mark the World Heart Day, Ruby Hall Clinic on Saturday launched a citywide “Saving Lives Campaign”, installing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at public places and training more than 1,000 citizens in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). As part of the initiative, 20 AEDs have been donated to high-footfall areas, including 10 metro stations, shopping malls, schools, hotels, and corporate offices. The clinic has started workshops to train metro staff, mall employees, corporate professionals, and citizens in CPR and AED use and give certificates after the course. TPA service provider Vidal Health and vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) Pvt. Ltd to collaborate to support national efforts in cervical cancer prevention and awareness. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

CFA Institute hosts finance industry network roundtable

CFA Institute organised the Pune edition of its Finance Industry Network (FIN) Roundtable recently, bringing together senior faculty from universities and colleges, to explore how finance education can be better aligned with the rapidly evolving needs of the investment management industry. Discussions focused on the emerging trends in the financial sector, role of CFA programme in preparing students with global best practices, and opportunities to equip the next generation of financial professionals.

Vidal Health, SII partner to expand HPV vaccine access

TPA service provider Vidal Health and vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) Pvt. Ltd to collaborate to support national efforts in cervical cancer prevention and awareness. From October 1, Vidal Health’s platform will offer an end-to-end, convenient and cashless HPV vaccine experience, said officials. The HPV vaccine will be directly available on Vidal Health’s digital platform. The vaccine protects against human papillomavirus (HPV) infections that can cause certain types of cancer, including cervical, anal, vulvar, vaginal, and oropharyngeal cancers, as well as genital warts.

Symbiosis, IAF sign MoU for academic collaboration

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, part of Symbiosis International University (SIU), and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start courses for different levels within the defence force. “The programmes are designed to support officers during service and enhance career prospects after retirement. The partnership may open pathways to doctoral studies,” officials said. Air Marshal S.K. Vidhate, AVSM, YSM, VN, and Vidya Yeravdekar, principal director of Symbiosis and pro-chancellor of SIU, attended the signing ceremony.