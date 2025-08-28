Sahyadri hospital denies lapses in liver transplant case, seeks fair hearing

Pune: The Sahyadri Super Specialty Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana, of the Sahyadri hospitals’ chain, has denied any lapses in connection with the deaths of a couple following a liver transplant surgery, and sought a fair hearing from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) before any punitive action is taken. Surgeons-perform-ILBS-49th-liver-transplant

In its reply to the notice issued by the civic body on Monday, the hospital on Tuesday said that medical protocols and ethical guidelines were followed during the treatment and surgery. It requested no action be initiated without giving the management an opportunity to present its side in person, civic officials said.

The case involves Bapu Komkar, 48, who underwent a liver transplant on August 15, with his wife Kamini Komkar, 41, as the live donor. Bapu’s health deteriorated after surgery, and he died the same day. Kamini developed complications on August 22 and also died during treatment. Relatives have alleged medical negligence and demanded a probe.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the deaths, PMC had directed the hospital to submit an explanation from doctors within 24 hours. The Maharashtra public health department has also set up a high-level committee to investigate the allegations, and suspended the hospital’s live liver transplant licence on Tuesday.

According to the hospital, Bapu first reported to its outpatient department (OPD) on August 4 for treatment of liver cirrhosis. After examination, doctors advised a liver transplant as essential and explained the risks to his family. His wife Kamini volunteered as a donor, and the transplant approval was granted by the hospital on August 11.

The surgery was carried out on August 15 following “all required medical protocols and ethical norms.” However, Bapu developed complications and died due to “sudden cardiogenic shock in a known case of liver disease”, the hospital said.

On Kamini’s condition, the hospital said that her health had initially improved and she was about to be discharged, when her blood pressure suddenly dropped, leading to rapid deterioration. She died on August 22, and the body was sent for autopsy as the exact cause of death could not be established.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, PMC assistant health chief, said, “We need to study the case from the report given by the hospital. It will be submitted to the health chief for further action. A committee is likely to be appointed to investigate.”

Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent, Sassoon General Hospital, on Wednesday said that Kamini’s initial autopsy report has been submitted to the police. “The histopathological test and chemical analysis will be done in the coming days, and the viscera has been preserved,” he said.

Meanwhile, a release issued by Sahyadri Hospitals on Wednesday stated that queries will be answered after completion of inquiries by authorities.