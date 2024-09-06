Sandeep Gill takes over as new Pune rural SP

The state home department during a late evening reshuffle announced the transfer of several senior IPS officers, including the superintendent of police (Pune rural) on Thursday. Senior IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, who previously served as DCP Traffic in Pune, has been transferred to the city as DCP. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh has been transferred to Mumbai police as deputy commissioner of police (DCP). Deshmukh has been replaced by IPS Sandeep Singh Gill, currently posted as DCP (Zone I) of Pune city police.

Senior IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, who previously served as DCP Traffic in Pune, has been transferred to the city as DCP. Satpute’s last posting was DCP (Zone V) with Mumbai police.