 Sandeep Gill takes over as new Pune rural SP - Hindustan Times
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
Sandeep Gill takes over as new Pune rural SP

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 06, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh has been transferred to Mumbai police as deputy commissioner of police (DCP)

The state home department during a late evening reshuffle announced the transfer of several senior IPS officers, including the superintendent of police (Pune rural) on Thursday.

Senior IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, who previously served as DCP Traffic in Pune, has been transferred to the city as DCP. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Senior IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, who previously served as DCP Traffic in Pune, has been transferred to the city as DCP. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh has been transferred to Mumbai police as deputy commissioner of police (DCP). Deshmukh has been replaced by IPS Sandeep Singh Gill, currently posted as DCP (Zone I) of Pune city police.

Senior IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, who previously served as DCP Traffic in Pune, has been transferred to the city as DCP. Satpute’s last posting was DCP (Zone V) with Mumbai police.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
