Sangli deaths: Local influential persons under police scanner as probe expands
Local politicians, their relatives, members of local self-government, police Patil, chairman of credit society are some of the persons booked and are under scanner as police have expanded their probe after nine members of a family found dead in Mhaisal, Sangli on Monday.
Senior police officials said they have found the links of these people with the deceased brothers. Sangli police have constituted seven teams to track remaining of the 25 suspects against whom an FIR has been filed. So far, police have arrested 15 persons among those booked in the case with two of them apprehended on Tuesday evening.
A senior official said some of the local policemen helped the younger deceased brother by lending him huge amount of money to purchase JCB and concrete breaker machine for his business. The brother in turn paid ₹70-80 lakh to a Miraj-based man to purchase a JCB machine, though the person fled with money, officials said.
Ajay Sindkar, police inspector, local crime branch, said those under scanner are well known names in the villages and have political background as well. “They came in contact with deceased because one of the brothers approached them to borrow money. Most of them are under our radar and we are investigating every angle related to it,” he said.
Dikshit Gedam, superintendent of police, Sangli said, “We are probing all possible angles and all individuals involved. The prime accused have been arrested and is being interrogated for more details.’’
Two people whom the police are probing belong to influential families of Sangli who, according to another senior officer, were conducting illegal money lending operations.
Some of the villagers claimed that most of those that have been booked are key names in local politics and as a result no one is coming forward to say anything against them.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics