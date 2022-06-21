Sangli deaths: Local influential persons under police scanner as probe expands

Local politicians, their relatives, members of local self-government, police Patil, chairman of credit society are some of the persons booked and are under scanner as police have expanded their probe after nine members of a family found dead in Mhaisal, Sangli on Monday.

Senior police officials said they have found the links of these people with the deceased brothers. Sangli police have constituted seven teams to track remaining of the 25 suspects against whom an FIR has been filed. So far, police have arrested 15 persons among those booked in the case with two of them apprehended on Tuesday evening.

A senior official said some of the local policemen helped the younger deceased brother by lending him huge amount of money to purchase JCB and concrete breaker machine for his business. The brother in turn paid ₹70-80 lakh to a Miraj-based man to purchase a JCB machine, though the person fled with money, officials said.

Ajay Sindkar, police inspector, local crime branch, said those under scanner are well known names in the villages and have political background as well. “They came in contact with deceased because one of the brothers approached them to borrow money. Most of them are under our radar and we are investigating every angle related to it,” he said.

Dikshit Gedam, superintendent of police, Sangli said, “We are probing all possible angles and all individuals involved. The prime accused have been arrested and is being interrogated for more details.’’

Two people whom the police are probing belong to influential families of Sangli who, according to another senior officer, were conducting illegal money lending operations.

Some of the villagers claimed that most of those that have been booked are key names in local politics and as a result no one is coming forward to say anything against them.